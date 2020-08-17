SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – DEFENCE MINISTER GREY ZULU VISITS USSR 1971

Late Zambian Defense Minister Alexander Grey Zulu (R) welcomed at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow by Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) Defense Minister Andrei Grechko (L) during a visit of a Zambian military delegation to the USSR on 19th April, 1971.

Mr. Zulu who died today, 16th August, 2020 aged 95, was Defence minister from 1970–1973 and Secretary of State for Defense and Security from 1979–1985.

He was also Secretary General of the ruling United National Independence Party (UNIP) from 1973–1978 and also from 1986–1991 the year UNIP lost power to the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).

Courtesy: Eugene Makai