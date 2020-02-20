#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – LEADERSHIP CODE, NO FAVOURITES : KAUNDA SUSPENDS WINA AND OTHERS

Dateline : 12th February 1979

《Times of Zambia : 13th February, 1979》

PRESIDENT Kaunda has suspended Mr

Sikota Wina, chairman of the Zambia

Publishing Company and Mr Nelson Moonga, general manager of the Zambia National Wholesale and Marketing Company with immediate effect.

The President also suspended ZNWMC chief accountant, Mr Thomas Porrit.

Announcing the suspensions yesterday, a

State House spokesman said the President had ordered immediate investigations into financial affairs of these public officers who had been put on half salary.

Mr Wina, 48, a veteran politician and journalist, is understood to have been on a business trip to East Africa when Zambia Daily Mail editor-in-chief, Mr Vincent Mijoni and Zambia Printing Company managing director Mr Allan Wateridge were suspended by Dr Kaunda last week. He was recalled home immediately.

Zambia Daily Mail and Zambia Printing Company fall under Zambia Publishing

Company as a holding firm.

Mr Wina was appointed chairman of ZPC in 1976, after being relieved of his post as a member of the Central Committee the same year.

The suspension of Mr Wina, Mr Moonga and Mr Porrit brings the number to seven of top officials who have fallen under the President’s disciplinary axe this year for various reasons pending investigations.

The first to face Dr Kaunda’s wrath were Southern Province member of the Central Committee, Mr Stephen Sikombe and Livingstone governor, Mr Emmanuel Makusuli who were suspended towards the end of last month and were put on half pay.

Although reasons for the suspension of the two men were not stated, it was believed Mr Sikombe and Mr Makusuli were involved in an irregular business transaction which was being investigated.

PROBES

Mr Mijoni and Mr Wateridge are also on half salary, while the auditor general probes affairs of their respective companies.

Mr Wina known as “UNIP Cowboy” during the freedom struggle held several top Party and Government posts before and after independence.

He was minister of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism for many years and later chairman of the Elections, Strategy and Publicity Sub-committee of the Central Committee.

He was dismissed from the Central Committee on January 23, 1976.

In a statement explaining the dismissal,

Dr Kaunda said his action came as a shock to many people, but in view of the serious tasks ahead in nation building and strengthening the country’s revolution he had no option.

“After very serious consideration. I have with anguish and pain decided to relieve Mr Wina of his duties as a member of the Party Central Committee and chairman of the Elections, ‘Publicity and Strategy Sub-Committee, the President added.

“I have reported to the Appointments and Disciplinary Sub-Committee of the Central Committee as well as to the Central Committee itself.

He praised Mr Wina, who was renown for his selfless contribution to the independence struggle, having been one of the founding fathers of UNIP. Mr Wina had always been revolutionary, Dr Kaunda said.

“Unfortunately, recently he has been beset by an increasing number of serious personal shortcomings which have weakened his revolutionary spirit, sapped his usual energies, impaired his efficiency, and virtually destroyed his qualities of leadership which we all have learnt to admire.

“These handicaps have even made it impossible for him to work in his office,”

Dr Kaunda added.

The President has ceaselessly talked about the need for leaders to show exemplary behaviour towards the people they lead and warned that he would not hesitate to discipline corrupt and other indisciplined leaders.

Courtesy : Eugene Makai