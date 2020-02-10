Eugene Makayi wrote…

#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – UPND’s FIRST ELECTION : THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL 2001

ON 27th December, 2001 the 3-year-old opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) fielded its first ever presidential election candidate.

That candidate was its founding party President Anderson Kambela Mazoka, who had a few years earlier left the ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in order to challenge it at these polls.

Seen here a day before the elections on 26th December, 2001, are supporters of the UPND in a minibus plastered with posters of their presidential candidate Anderson Mazoka as they show off their party symbol while driving to a rally during the last day of campaigning in Lusaka.