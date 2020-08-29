So are we saying MMD is cleaner than HH when looking at privatisation?

Or Edith Nawakwi, chikwanda, ECL, chiluba, mwanawasa cleaner than HH?

Is it because HH invested in what you can see while others converted into what you can’t see?

Are we saying MMD had incompetent cabinet that it could not comprehend the process of privatisation?

Were parastatals sold equivalent to evaluators tagged price or cheaper or more?

HH says yes he was involved in privatisation but not in mines, then who was involved in evaluating and selling mines?

If we are crying over privatised mines, why is the current government still wants to bring foreign company to mine gold in Zambia?

Is this not the same belief MMD had that government can’t run business?

If HH was not involved in privatisation of mines and we are interested in what happened, let’s look for those who were involved in every sector including government officials.

Don’t forget also the ministers who bought houses that were being sold by the government they were serving…. Was that right?

If we are not wiling to do all this rubbish then let’s bury this issue of privatisation that comes whenever we have presidential elections.

Privatisation involved many people including those who chewed their gains and those who invested it. -Koswe