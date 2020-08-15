SO, BY IMPLICATIONS BOWMAN LUSAMBO IS SAYING EVEN KK’S COMRADES WERE IDIOTS FOR NOT STEALING DURING THE TIME THEY SERVED AS MINISTERS

By Friday Kashiwa

The only opportunity Panji and his brothers had was that their father was in employment as a republican President and therefore from his income as Head of State KK managed to send them to school, just like any other avarage Zambian Child’s entitlement to education. They later on used that education to earn a living through employment according to their respective fields.

First cabinet Zambia independence 1964

The only opportunity the Ministers in the Kaunda Government had was that they were employed or appointed to Government positions and were able to earn a living, just like any other avarage Zambian worker.

After change of Admnistration, these galant freedom fighters graciously retired to their normal and modest life and living, with the little they had earned to barely see them through.

In other words, there were NO other hidden opportunities the Children to KK or his Ministers could have missed out on for them to be called Idiots, as insinuated by Bowman Lusambo.

During KK’s presidency, his Ministers and other Government officials were subjected to and had to abide and adhere to a well defined Leadership Code of Conduct.

Adherance to this Leadership code of conduct was non negotiable and non academic, as any slight deviation or non compliance resulted in INSTANT dismissal.

Today we should be celebrating this impeccable and distinguished leadership style, characterized with genuine financial and personal discipline, AND this will ever be part of his history and it still remains as KK’s outstanding credentials and legacy, both locally and internationally.

This is the same financial and personal discipline that was practiced by, inculcated in and followed by KK’s Children as well as his former Ministers – the discipline of living within their past and present means of life. Period.

If this type of upbringing and background of KK’s children and former Ministers qualifies to be ridiculed and classified as IDIOCY, then most us wouldn’t mind to join this rank and file as Distinguished and Disciplined IDIOTS, as opposed to being labeled as CORRUPT and potential JAIL Candidates.

As for the old man KK, he still remains our hero and deserves all the home grown respect from ALL Zambians, the ruling PF Leadership inclusive.