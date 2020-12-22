So called massive registration in PF strongholds is a double edged sword against them.

The perception that because PF has been forcing unwilling people to register as voters in their strongholds and therefore it will automatically translate into actual votes in their favour is wishful thinking unless they have special prices for goods and services.

You only sacrifice that far, for a party where mealie price is K45, Petrol prices at K5 per litre, dollar at K6, availability of drugs in hospitals and unequivocal fight and zero tolerance on corruption among many other things. Otherwise PF must forget, generally people are angry.