By Sean Tembo – PeP President

SO FAR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’s PERFORMANCE IN OFFICE IS 0/10

1. Political violence is still very rampant by UPND cadres especially in compounds.

2. UPND cadres are collecting money from about 90% of stations and markets across the country.

3. Buses belonging to political opponents are not allowed to operate in stations.

4. Appointments are chaotic and haphazard with little regard to the rule of law.

5. No differentiation between affairs of the State and affairs of the UPND Party.

6. Reverse tribalism as witnessed during inauguration.

7. Paying lip service to key issues during press briefings while no action on the ground

8. Disrespect for the opposition – Alliance spokesperson refers to the opposition as useless and bitter, barely a month in office.

9. No tangible plan for turning around the economy other than borrowing money from the IMF

10. Fake Christianity as evidenced by going to church twice, on Saturday and Sunday, in one weekend.