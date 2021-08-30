By Sean Tembo – PeP President
SO FAR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’s PERFORMANCE IN OFFICE IS 0/10
1. Political violence is still very rampant by UPND cadres especially in compounds.
2. UPND cadres are collecting money from about 90% of stations and markets across the country.
3. Buses belonging to political opponents are not allowed to operate in stations.
4. Appointments are chaotic and haphazard with little regard to the rule of law.
5. No differentiation between affairs of the State and affairs of the UPND Party.
6. Reverse tribalism as witnessed during inauguration.
7. Paying lip service to key issues during press briefings while no action on the ground
8. Disrespect for the opposition – Alliance spokesperson refers to the opposition as useless and bitter, barely a month in office.
9. No tangible plan for turning around the economy other than borrowing money from the IMF
10. Fake Christianity as evidenced by going to church twice, on Saturday and Sunday, in one weekend.
SEAN TEMBO CAN NOT REGARD HIMSELF AS AN OPPOSITION PARTY PRESIDENT. YOU HAVE NO PARTY TO TALK ABOUT, BUT YOU WANT TO SPEAK THE LOUDEST. HOW MANY MPS HAVE YOU GOT? THERE ARE TWO OPPOSITION PARTIES IN ZAMBIA- LUNGU’S PARTY AND HAMUDUDU’S PARTY. THE ELECTORATE CAN LISTEN TO THEM NOT YOU. YOUR TALKING ON THESE ISSUES IS A WASTE OF TIME. FOR YOUR INFORMATION, DID ZAMBANS LISTEN TO YOU DURING CAMPAIGNS? IF THEY IGNORED YOU, WHAT MAKES YOU THINK YOU CAN CONTINUE TALKING TO THEM AFTER ELECTIONS. YOU MAY CONTINUE TO YAP, IT WILL NOT PULL A HAIR OUT OF US. YOU REMAIN REJECTED.
Full of hate for HH, I DONT NO WHY “Tribalist Tembo”
I think Mr. Tembo has nothing better to do.
1. HAVE YOU GOT ANY PROOF OF YOUR POINTS REGARDING UPND CADRES AT COMPOUNDS AND BUS STATIONS ? IF YOU HAVE THEN WHY NOT REPORT TO THE POLICE ?
2. HE IS BEING PRUDENT WITH HIS APPOINTMENTS – LOOK AT HOW THE DEFENCE FORCES WERE APPOINTED WITHOUT ANY MALICE AND THANKED ALL THE OUTGOING DEFENCE STAFF ? HOW IS THIS NOT UNITING THE COUNTRY – FROM ALL CORNERS.
3. HE IS EMBRACING ALL DENOMINATIONS OF THE CHURCH SDA, CATHOLICS, PROTESTANTS ETC – WE ALL HAVE ONE GOD SO PLEASE DO NOT USE GOD’S NAME IN VAIN.
FROM YOUR COMMENTS I DREAD TO THINK HOW YOU WOULD HAVE RUN THE COUNTRY – OBVIOUSLY YOU JUST DO NOT HAVE THE QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE AT ALL.
I WOULD SUGGEST YOU GO ON A HOLIDAY.
Jealousy will kill this brief case party president. HH is not a magician, just as we don’t expect a normal child to be born with tooth and start biting people from day one, we know that it is a matter of time things will turn around. How did you expect the disgruntled IG and his deputies to effectively kick out fellow cadres from markets and bus stations even after being ordered to do so? Soon you will swallow your stinking vomits Mr brief case party president.
Let me educate you motherfucker leave HH alone.
You’re not president for a reason you dick head. It amazes me how some Zambians like you are all of the sudden attacking the current president. Go fuck yourself douche.
Sean Tembo, you can even give him 0/1000, I and I’m sure many other people don’t care. If people cared about what you say, they would have given you votes but I’m sure you know what they think.
Continue ranting senselessly and your support will continue plummeting accordingly. Personally I’m happy with his performance so far.