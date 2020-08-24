SO SA FINANCE MINISTER AND SEER1 HAVE JOINED THE ZAMBIAN OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES.

Elijah Temboh

I find it very interesting that the finance minister of south Africa can be demanding for an explanation from president Lungu as to why he fired Dr Danny Kalyalya as BOZ governor.

Seer1 was the first to write a useless article regarding the firing of BOZ governor. The other day I just saw an analysis from Mr HH on how the kwacha had lost against major foreign currencies. And the president reacted by relieving the under performing governor, and the same opposition is opposing the move.

Being born in a garage doesn’t automatically qualify you to be a mechanic. Dr Kalyalya can have the right qualifications but he has underperformed. So you expect the president to maintain him for what when you keep complaining about the weakening of the Kwacha.

Let the finance Minister for SA concentrate on his country. Who is he to start questioning the dropping of Dr Kalyalya. The president has fired about two Finance Ministers without any explanation so why should the firing of Dr Kalyalya be explained especially to a Foreigner for that matter. Unless if you tell me that Zambia has started submitting to SA now.

People wants to celebrate that SA has taken interest in the matter but let me tell you that it’s mediocre to tolerate nonsense from both SA’s finance minister and seer1. BOZ governor has always been a prerogative of the president to appoint and disappoint. Just like we can’t question why Hon Given Lubinda is Justice Minister when he is not a lawyer.

This is very worrisome that extrinsic forces have begun to have a voice over an independent country like Zambia. The reason is that we celebrate and entertain them.

Zambia has well qualified economists so let’s hear their side of the story if Dr Kalyalya was really equal to the task. I mean objective economists not economists politicians.