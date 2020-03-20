SO SAD…..
These are the priests in Italy who died due to the CoViD-19 pandemic. The youngest was 55 years old and the oldest 104.
Remember their names in your prayers:
+ In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bergamo:
1.) Remo Luiselli
2.) Gaetano Burini
3.) Umberto Tombini
4.) Giuseppe Berardelli
5.) Giancarlo Nava
6.) Silvano Sirtoli
7.) Tarcisio Casali
8.) Achilles Belotti
9.) Mariano Carrara
10.) Tarcisio Ferrari.
+ In the Diocese of Parma:
1.) Giorgio Bocchi
2.) Pietro Montali
3.) Andrea Avanzini
4.) Franco Minardi
5.) Fermo Fanfoni.
+ In the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio:
1.) Giorgio Bosini
2.) Mario Boselli
3.) Giovanni Boselli
4.) Giovanni Cordani.
+ In the Diocese of Cremona:
1.) Vincenzo Rini
2.) Mario Cavalleri.
+ In the Roman Catholic Cathedral:
1.) Mario Defechi
+ Bishop of Milan:
1.) Marco Barbetta
2.) Luigi Giussani
+ Bishop of Lodi:
1.) Carlo Patti.
+ Brescia:
1.) Giovanni Girelli.
Until We Again, May Their Soul Rest In Peace!!
Source: Newspaper “Avvenire” of the Italian Bishops’ Conference