SO SAD…..

These are the priests in Italy who died due to the CoViD-19 pandemic. The youngest was 55 years old and the oldest 104.

Remember their names in your prayers:

+ In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bergamo:

1.) Remo Luiselli

2.) Gaetano Burini

3.) Umberto Tombini

4.) Giuseppe Berardelli

5.) Giancarlo Nava

6.) Silvano Sirtoli

7.) Tarcisio Casali

8.) Achilles Belotti

9.) Mariano Carrara

10.) Tarcisio Ferrari.

+ In the Diocese of Parma:

1.) Giorgio Bocchi

2.) Pietro Montali

3.) Andrea Avanzini

4.) Franco Minardi

5.) Fermo Fanfoni.

+ In the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio:

1.) Giorgio Bosini

2.) Mario Boselli

3.) Giovanni Boselli

4.) Giovanni Cordani.

+ In the Diocese of Cremona:

1.) Vincenzo Rini

2.) Mario Cavalleri.

+ In the Roman Catholic Cathedral:

1.) Mario Defechi

+ Bishop of Milan:

1.) Marco Barbetta

2.) Luigi Giussani

+ Bishop of Lodi:

1.) Carlo Patti.

+ Brescia:

1.) Giovanni Girelli.

Until We Again, May Their Soul Rest In Peace!!

Source: Newspaper “Avvenire” of the Italian Bishops’ Conference