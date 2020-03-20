SO SAD…..
These are the priests in Italy who died due to the CoViD-19 pandemic. The youngest was 55 years old and the oldest 104.

Remember their names in your prayers:

+ In the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bergamo:

1.) Remo Luiselli
2.) Gaetano Burini
3.) Umberto Tombini
4.) Giuseppe Berardelli
5.) Giancarlo Nava
6.) Silvano Sirtoli
7.) Tarcisio Casali
8.) Achilles Belotti
9.) Mariano Carrara
10.) Tarcisio Ferrari.

+ In the Diocese of Parma:

1.) Giorgio Bocchi
2.) Pietro Montali
3.) Andrea Avanzini
4.) Franco Minardi
5.) Fermo Fanfoni.

+ In the Diocese of Piacenza-Bobbio:

1.) Giorgio Bosini
2.) Mario Boselli
3.) Giovanni Boselli
4.) Giovanni Cordani.

+ In the Diocese of Cremona:

1.) Vincenzo Rini
2.) Mario Cavalleri.

+ In the Roman Catholic Cathedral:

1.) Mario Defechi

+ Bishop of Milan:

1.) Marco Barbetta
2.) Luigi Giussani

+ Bishop of Lodi:

1.) Carlo Patti.

+ Brescia:

1.) Giovanni Girelli.

Until We Again, May Their Soul Rest In Peace!!

Source: Newspaper “Avvenire” of the Italian Bishops’ Conference

