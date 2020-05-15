By David N Kapoma

SO WHY OPEN SCHOOLS WITH SWELLING NUMBERS?

On my mind this morning; many have argued and challenged government decision to reopen schools on June 1st. It is argued that such a decision puts the lives of our children at greater risk of contracting Covid 19.

The bigger question however is when will it ever be safe to reopen all that was shut down?

The answer to this question is perhaps; there shall never be a safe time to open up. What we need to do is to simply take precautions and learn to live with our new enemy. The same way we have managed to live with a currency which has no value we shall manage to live with Covid 19.

I now submit; your Excellency please proceed and open even bars and let the Kamina misa enjoy while we maintain the outlined health rules.

Covid won’t stop us. It is NOT different from the rest and it is here to stay.