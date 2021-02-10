By Mubukwanu Sililo cic Private Reporter.

WESTERN ~Kaoma.

SOCIAL CONTRACT BETWEEN MUPISHI JONES AND THE PEOPLE OF MANGANGO CONSTITUENCY.

As an aspiring candidate for Mangango Constituency under our Party the United Party for National Development(UPND), I would like to follow suit and do like what my President did (Mr. Hakainde Hichilema ), by signing a social contract with my people in Mangango. Being rural, Mangango constituency like many other rural constituencies in Zambia faces a lot of developmental challenges. Our social contract will therefore be premised on the following key areas:

SOCIAL UNIT

1. UNITING THE CONSTITUENCY; It will be our first responsibility as a people elected member of Parliament, to unite all tribes that are in our constituency as the first line of our development. We understand that Mangango constituency comprises such tribes as Nkoya, Lozi, Mbunda, chokwe, Luvale,Mbukushu, etc. Where there is no unit, development suffers. Our message is therefore, “one constituency, many tribes, one people” as we promote the one Zambia, one Nation” Motto.

REVENUE GENERATION AND EMPLOYMENT CREATION

2. PROMOTION OF SUSTAINABLE COOPERATIVES: Working hand in hand with the department of cooperatives and other relevant institutions in cooperative development, we will spearhead the formation of sustainable cooperatives. We understand that cooperatives in Kenya contribute not less than 45% of Kenya’s GDP and we would like to have a similar situation replicated in Zambia, and Mangango constituency under Mupishi Jonnes being the core initiator. We understand the dynamics of cooperatives and that these institutions can close the gap between the rich and the poor by creating a middle class of people. Looking at the natural resources we have been blessed with in Mangango Constituency, we will advocate for the formation of Financial Cooperatives which will provide finance and promote financial inclusion, Multi-purpose cooperatives, Cassava processing cooperatives, Fish farming cooperatives, Village chicken raring cooperatives.

3. CASSAVA PROCESSING AND PACKAGING: We would like to assure the people of Mangango constituency that we plan to have a plant which will be centrally located to process their cassava and package it as value addition to attract a competitive price.

4. PEANUT PRODUCTION: We also want to committee ourselves that we will work with the people of Mangango constituency by helping them with production of groundnuts which will eventually be processed into peanut butter right in the constituency by also providing the processing machines. We will do this by creating partnerships with a number of investors within and outside Kaoma district.

5. MARKET LINKAGES; We understand that many of our rural people in the constituency live far away from functional markets where to sell their produce and our message is that, we shall link them to buyers of both raw materials and processed products.

6. WEAVING PROJECT: Mangango Constituency is endowed with a lot of grass and fibre trees of which we will take advantage and allow people to get involved in the making of Baskets and other artifacts for export.

7. FARMING BLOCK INITIATIVE: We intend to expand on the farming block initiative by making it more attractive and sustainable. There will be a continuous training of farmers on different types of farming activities. We shall have both a youth farming and retirement farming trainings. We intend to prepare the minds of the younger generation to consider farming as an important livelihood activity.

8. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SKILLS TRAINING: Working hand in hand with some NGOs and other stakeholders, we will have continuous entrepreneurship training seminars which shall be conducted in the native local languages understood by the rural locals spread across all the wards. Training will focus on such activities as fish farming, chicken raring, carpentry, weaving, financial management etc.

9. ROAD NETWORK: By joining forces with other Members of parliament from Lukulu, we intend to work on the Katunda Lukulu road which has been neglected for many years by lobbying to upgrade it to bituminous standard. We will also work to improve the feeder roads to easy the movement of people within the constituency and have access to the market. Through youth cooperatives, a number of roads are going to be created and cleared to link the constituency.

10. WATER & SANITATION: Safe and clean water is our priority. To this end, we will embark on drilling borehole in all the wards .This will be done in phases using the constituency development fund together with the local resources that will be mobilized through Cooperatives.

11. HEALTH FACILITIES: A health family builds a health ward which builds a health constituency and goes on to build a health Nation. We take issues of health so serious and our message to you is that we ensure that a number of health facilities are upgraded more also make sure they are stocked with essential drugs.

12. EDUCATION SECTOR: In order to spearhead our development agenda as Mupishi Jones, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and UPND Party, education is very key. To this fact, we intend to increase on the number of schools in the constituency and also upgrade many community schools in order to minimize the illiteracy levels. We will advocate for secondary schools to be closer to the people to shorten the long distances covered by pupils in accessing education which has seen a number of school drop outs.

Mupishi Jones; for a better Mangango; yesterday, today and tomorrow.

