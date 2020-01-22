While I condemn the on going social media attacks on the Tayalis by mostly Upnd supporters and sympathizers, I must purely state that the attacks are self created and a case of “Tayali testing his own medicine.”

It is not a secret that Chilufya Tayali expresses his views on Hakainde Hichilema with utmost abhorrence unlike when it’s other politicians ruling or those in opposition. It is also not a secret that he has gone beyond sheer opposing to personalizing his attacks by accusing Hichilema of having kids out of wedlock something irrelevant politically be it true or not. And now that he has set a precedence of making personal attacks on others, young political supporters of the United Party for National Development have chosen to use his own method to attack him by making desperaging remarks about his wife, accusing her of having been married thrice prior to her marriage to Tayali.

This should serve as a warning and lesson to youths involved in politics or aspiring for public office that you can’t create a messy environment and live clean, and like the English adage goes, “Violence Begets Violence.” Tayali is merely receiving a share of his violence against others. Like Haman in the Bible who set up gallows to hang Mordecai, the gallows set by Tayali against Hakainde Hichilema have hanged him and his wife too.

This, all should learn and that civility in all facets of life is cardinal, in opposing others we should be objective and respectful. We can do better.

Mbanga, Ilukui Irvine.

Fayetteville, Arkansas.

United States of America.