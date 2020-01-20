“there are no limits on who is defamed, scandalized, abused, insulted or traumatized”.

By Mwaba D Mwaba

Beneath the over sold peaceful veneer of Zambia’, is a passive aggression and insensitive, vindictive, mean streak that has exposed itself on social media via cyber bullies, mercenaries and trolls misrepresenting themselves as bloggers, vloggers, and commenters.

What happened to our humanity and the philosophy from which the Zambian soul was birthed – Ubuntu or humanism?

I am alarmed and do not recognize this demon that social media has exposed in us where there are no limits on who is defamed, scandalized, abused, insulted or traumatized. Its actual violence and the real tragedy of today.

When personal successes are dismissed or poked with all sorts of venom and stumbles (true and fake) are celebrated with glee.

Our emotional intelligence is at an all time low and collectively we are nose diving into a populace of sociopaths and sadists, devoid of empathy.