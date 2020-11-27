By Chileshe Mwango

Social Scientist, Innocent Kolala has predicted more beatings of serving members of parliament from the electorate in their respective constituencies as the country nears the 2021 general elections.

Voters in Bahati Constituency this week harassed and beat up their Member of Parliament Charles Chalwe while visiting his constituency, whom they accused of failing to develop the constituency.

And Mr. Kolala who has described the development as unfortunate has however cautioned people from turning physical on their leaders saying the best they can do is to wait for elections and vote out non performing leaders.

In a related development, UPND Deputy Secretary General for Politics Patrick Mucheleka says the beating of political leaders will extend to senior politicians who are in a habit of making unfulfilled promises.

