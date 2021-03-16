SOCIALIST ADOPTS 118 PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATES

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

The Socialist Party has unveiled 38 more parliamentary candidates for the 2021 General Elections.

This brings the total number of the party’s adopted candidates to 118.

Party Secretary General Dr. Cosmas Musumali has announced that by March 27, the party will conclude with the remaining 38 constituencies.

And Dr. Musumali has advised other political parties to ensure that their adoptions are shared equally between men and women.

He says the socialist party is committed to ensure equal participation of women and men in the forthcoming general elections.