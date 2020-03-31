THE Socialist Party has asked President Edgar Lungu to cut his and other Cabinet leaders’ allowances and salaries by 50 per cent and divert the resources to reducing mealie-meal prices.

Copperbelt Socialist Party spokesperson

Joseph Kangwa wonders what will happen to people who are under “no work, no pay” arrangements?

He also says the prices of mealie-meal are high and people will die of hunger.

“As the Socialist Party and concerned citizens on the Copperbelt and Zambia at large, we are appealing to President Lungu and his government to look into the issues raised above. President Lungu, the Vice-President, Cabinet ministers and members of parliament should look into cutting their allowances and reducing their salaries by 50 per cent in order to divert the precious public resources to reducing mealie-meal prices from K180 per 25kg bag to less than K70, and to making it available in all parts of the country. The queues for mealie-meal violate physical distancing and will contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” Kangwa said.

He said the Socialist Party had also welcomed the measures that President Lungu announced over COVID-19.

“The address made by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on Wednesday, 23rd March 2020 contained the measures that will be taken by the government and the country at large in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease,” he said. “The measures that were announced were necessary and have been undertaken by many countries in seeking to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.”

Kangwa however, noted that the address lacked concrete measures that the government should take on important matters.

“Despite this, President Lungu’s address was seriously lacking in concrete measures that the government should take on important matters. We should learn from the experiences of many other countries faced with this pandemic in handling the disease. The global forecast is that the pandemic is set to get worse before it gets better,” Kangwa said. “Protect poor workers in mining industries. It is unacceptable to note that President Lungu’s address did not include any measures that the mining sector were going to undertake in order to protect thousands of our Zambian mine workers. It is sad to hear that mine workers at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Chambishi Copper Smelter (CCS) among other mining companies, are given by their management only one bag to use for a month. The government should intervene in the said issue and come up with measures that will guarantee the health and protection of our miners. Otherwise, our poor miners together with their families will be left vulnerable to this disease.”

He said the government should be also concerned about the workers of Zambia who may lose jobs.

“Protect workers who will have no work and may be laid off because of the measures put in place which will adversely affect businesses. What will happen to workers of bars, restaurants, hotels and other companies that will be temporarily closed as a measure to avert the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic?” Kangwa asked. “What will happen to people who are under “no work, no pay” arrangements? In many countries, the closing of many establishments will last for months. We don’t want Zambians to be staying at home with empty stomachs. What will the government do to prevent this from happening? Workers need protection during these difficult times.”

He called for putting in place precautions to ensure the survival of the majority of poor citizens.

“In this situation, and because of the closure of businesses, it is the duty of the government to support its citizens in need of necessary commodities for survival,” said Kangwa.

“Therefore, the price control of the staple food and other household necessities by the government cannot be overemphasized. The government should also ensure that the supply of mealie meal and other basic necessities is steady. Lack of nutrition will weaken the health defence of our people against COVID-19.”