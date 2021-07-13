By Lukundo Nankamba

Socialist Party Chisamba Council Chairperson Candidate Stallon Joobe has been murdered and his body burnt by unknown people.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, has confirmed the development saying Mr. Joobe’s death was reported to police by Mr. Philemon Moya that his colleague was found dead and burnt by unknown people near Ngweleni village in Kapiri-Mposhi where he had gone to do business.

Mr. Katanga has told Phoenix News in an interview that police visited the scene of crime where the body was found burnt and upon inspecting it, noticed that the throat was also cut.

The Central Province police chief says the body has since been collected and deposited in Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party Spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula says the party is saddened with the death of Mr. Joobe whom she says was an asset for the party in Chisamba especially ahead of the August polls.

