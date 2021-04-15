By DARIUS CHOONYA

The Socialist Party has accused the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Party of buying off their adopted candidates ahead of the nominations set for next month.

But Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza has refuted such claims saying the ruling party does not believe in buying candidates.

In addressing the media, Socialist Party Secretary General Dr. Cosmas Musumali says some Patriotic Front ward officials have so far approached 25 of their members in all the provinces apart from Southern Province with bribes of between K100, 000 and K250, 000 in order for them to step down on the Socialist Party ticket.

He says so far one candidate from Mufumbwe has stepped down.

Mr. Musumali has also alleged that the said ward officials are also promising unemployed adopted teachers Jobs once they step down.

Mr. Mwanza has wondered what type of political party the Socialist party is with candidates who can be bought.