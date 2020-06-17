THE Socialist Party of Zambia has launched its 2021 to 2026 manifesto, with party president Dr Fred M’membe committing that the document will bring many progressive changes.

Dr M’membe spoke at the manifesto launch event at his office in Garden compound, Lusaka this afternoon.

He said the Socialist Party manifesto will bring jobs, equity, peace and a growth of fraternal love, among other positives.

“Our manifesto is a manifesto of revolutionary change,” Dr M’membe said.

“It’s a manifesto about the construction of a just society – a society anchored on economic, social and political justice.”

He is confident that the left-oriented party’s manifesto will usher in a different kind of society in Zambia.

“That is what our manifesto is all about. All that remains is to realise it is your vote and your vote is more powerful than all their (capitalists’) money,” Dr M’membe said.

It can’t be denied that that for the great majority of our people, next year’s general elections will be offering a once-in-a-generation chance of revolutionary change.”

He further said Zambians have a chance to end their despair, by voting for the Socialist Party.

“It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes. Let’s not give up; let’s not lose hope,” said Dr M’membe.

“With some effort, great effort and the watch, protection and guidance of the spirits of our ancestors, of that courageous Ngoni warrior commander Nsingo, we will triumph and make Zambia what it was meant to be – our paradise here on earth. The time has come for revolutionary change in Zambia.”

The 55-page manifesto set out how the Socialist Party in government would transform Zambia over the next five years, and the values which would propel it.

Some of the highlighted thematic areas in the manifesto are governance, land, infrastructure and industry, pillars of the socialist programme, rallying to the cause and the party’s macro-economic policy.

