THE Socialist Party has distanced itself from misinformation circulating around Eastern Province that it has entered into an alliance with fellow opposition, the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Dismissing the misinformation, party spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula said the two political parties were not in any alliance.

“We have over the past weeks received reports from our structures in Eastern Province, namely, Chipangali, Lundazi, Chasefu, Sinda, Nyimba and Chipata Central, that the UPND claims we have signed an agreement to work together in the 2021 general elections,” said Kafwabulula. “This is a lie. We are not in any alliance or pact with any political party. There’s no alliance or pact between the Socialist Party and the UPND.”