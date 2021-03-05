Socialist Party says the UPND alliance’s state of confusion is the true reflection of the current deficit in the zambian political leadership

The confusion in NDC over an alliance with UPND should not be taken lightly as it is a true reflection of the current deficit in the zambian political leadership. It shows how divided the nation is in terms of unity. There is need for selfless leaders that would not put their own interest but that of the suffering masses of the people.It is this same capitalist tendencies that has made our country lag behind in terms of development.

Greedy, individualism has been the standard of the current crop of leaders.we feel sorry for Hon chishala the current Roan Mp ,a young man who is now entangled between two old finished politicians instead of concentrating on bring the much needed development in this forsaken constituency.

There is need for system change and young people like Chishala should have a revolutionary eye and avoid political games, Roan needs a leader with the heart for the people.

See the once Garden city of luanshya, no Roads, no infrastructure and no hope for the women and youths. We as a socialist party have no time politicking but rather in a hurry to bring about the much needed development in Roan.

The typical example is that of the bridge at section one,the people need that bridge as it is a link to the CBD we will build the bridge as soon as voted into power we will also look at the plight of our youths to ensure they have an equal share in the black mountain that has been given to a foreign contractor, the marketeers are in constant debt because of the loans we will redeem them by empowering them with stress free evolving funds and a pick up at each market to help them in their activities as they order their goods.why should an mp be preoccupied with internal politics at the expense of the poor masses .

The absence of ideological conscious and patriotism has given room to a very corrupt and shameful breed of political leaders who are full of greedineses,individualism,consumerism,competition which has given birth to high porvety levels, ignorance, starvation and high death rate in our country.

As aspiring MP for roan I’m confident enough that with the socialist party and my myself as an mp the people of roan will be liberated. Luanshya in general has been neglected for so long and it is slwoly becoming a ghost city. I will work closely with the people of Roan in order to bring about social and economic projects that will benefit the whole constituency. Dr Fred M’membe and the socialist party will creat jobs centred on three pillars such such as Education,health and peasant agriculture.

ByJeff Chabala

Socialist party provincial Treasurer and Roan constituency MP