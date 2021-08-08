SOCIALIST PARTY SHIWANG’ANDU PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE LEFT UNCONSCIOUS AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING ATTACKED BY PF CADRES

By Patricia Male

Socialist Party Parliamentary Candidate for Shiwang’andu, Andrew Kapasa Kalulu, was yesterday brutally attacked and left unconscious by suspected pf cadres, reported to be members of PF candidate Stephen Kampyongo’s team in the presence of in the presence of Mr. Kampyongo.

The incident is reported to have occurred as the socialist party candidate peacefully conducted his campaign in Mwiche and Ichingo wards of Shiwang’andu constituency where he was designated as per ECZ timetable to campaign on the day.

Socialist Party General Secretary and running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali who has confirmed the incident says Mr. Kalulu was left unconscious, together with another socialist party member that was in his team.

Dr Musumali further confirmed that the matter has been reported to the electoral commission and the party has highlighted to the commission that in every election Mr. Kampyongo has participated in since PF came into power, there has been violence against his opponents.

He hopes the ECZ will this time around take a firm stance against such barbaric attacks.

But when contacted, PF parliamentary Candidate Stephen Kampyongo has dismissed the allegations saying the claims by the opposition political party are meant to gain political mileage.

PHOENIX NEW