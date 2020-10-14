SOCIALIST PARTY,A DANGER IN DISGUISE~Nixon Chisenga

Copperbelt~Kitwe

Pressure is mounting as 2021 draws near,while PF is claiming to be the front runners in the race,reports from the ground indicate that their support base countrywide has dwindled drastically.

The Socialist party on the other hand understands well all this but they are not ready to see the might Upnd in Power next year.For Mmembe and his party,Upnd should not win in 2021 so that they can disintergrate before 2026 to his advantage against PF . Socialist understands that should HH win the 2021 polls,then he’s likely to be in power for ten years owing to his hard work and commitment which will result in massive country wide support and that’s Mmembes greatest fear…his chances of forming government are dependant upon that….

All that can be affirmed by his campaign program that is rooted largely in Upnd strongholds,in efforts to reduce the Upnd numbers…..

A deliberate program to sensitise the people is cardinal in protecting the selfish interests of one Mmembe from divulging the desires of the Zambian Masses….

Upnd must be on the look out!