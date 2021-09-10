SOCIO-MEDIA NARRATIVE vs REALITY ABOUT KINGSLEY CHANDA-ZRA COMMISSIONER GENERAL.

_In 2016- He is a PF Cadre who will fail as CG_

He is a professional who has transformed ZRA in all aspects including performance and staff morale.

_He has employed his relatives as Commissioners and Directors who report false targets to appear to be performing._

None of the Commissioners and Directors is a relative. In fact since he joined ZRA in 2016, he has only employed Commissioner Customs Sydney Chibbabbuka, his spokesman, Topsy Sikalinda and Director Human Resources Moffat Nyirenda. He inherited the rest of the management team and decided to keep them because they are Zambians and they are Competent. Results speak for themselves.

_He gives himself low targets so that he can meet them._

ZRA targets are set by the Minister of Finance, scrutinized by Cabinet and finally approved by Parliament as part of the national budget.

__He likes women._

No evidence. But which normal man hates them? In any case this is for his wife and his church to deal with. Nothing to do with revenue collection.

_He has enriched himself at ZRA._

He built a solid financial base before joining ZRA. He also built his modern houses in new Kasama and at his farm when he was working outside Zambia – 2007 to 2016. For this reason the man refused to live in the ZRA CG Exective house and instead converted it into the ZRA Innovation Hub.

And by the way he is one of the most highly paid individuals in Zambia. His salary is higher than most public and private sector CEOs.

_He is a smuggler and pockets VAT refunds_ .

He passionately hates smugglers and believes VAT must NOT be a refundable tax. The PF government stopped VAT reforms and PF cadres wanted him fired. This is why crooked clearing agents hate him.

_He runs a Clearing Company Nishati which grabs business from other Zambian Agents._

He is not in any clearing business. He formed a Tax Consulting Company which later formed a clearing entity to support his clients in 2006. He exited this company in 2016 after being appointed as Commissioner General, got paid off and focused on ZRA, his farm and real estate business.

At the time of his exit, Nishati was the largest Zambian owned clearing company and was in the top 10 agents in the whole country. Its competitors were largely multinational agents. The focus of Nishati was on corporate clients. During his time, Nishati sponsored three national football teams and bought modern equipment for FAZ provincial offices. That was before he joined ZRA.

*Please Zambians don’t be cheated. The people that have led the onslaught on Zambias’ most educated and most successful Commissioner General are some fraudulent clearing companies, Mining Companies and dismissed former ZRA employees. All they want is to continue evading taxes so that Zambians continue suffering.*

*This man has stopped such illicit activities hence the exceptional performance of ZRA meeting its annual target four months before the end of the year 2021. For details ask BOZ and Ministry of Finance.*