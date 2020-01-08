A 38-year-old soldier, two mortuary attendants and a burial permit clerk have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for forging death certificates of the soldier’s two children to obtain money from an insurance company.

The four have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for fraudulently obtaining K20,000 from Liberty Insurance after they allegedly forged death certificates and a letter of confirmation purporting that the soldier’s two children had died when in fact not.

Victor Maluza, a soldier, Binwell Mwenya, 52, a mortuary attendant, Edward Kapemfu, also a mortuary attendant and Edward Miyeye, a burial permit clerk, all of Ndola, have been jointly charged with five counts of forgery, one count of uttering false documents and obtaining money by false pretences.

In the first count, Maluza, Mwenya, Kapemfu and Miyeye are charged with forgery. Allegations are that the four, on dates unknown but between November 13, 2019 and November 18, 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to defraud and deceive jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, forged a letter of confirmation of the death of his two children by purporting to show that they had died when in fact not.

The allegation in count two is that the four on the same dates in Lusaka with intent to defraud or deceive, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown forged a death card for the soldier’s daughter by purporting to show that she had died when in fact not.

The allegation in the third count is that on the same dates in Lusaka, with intent to defraud and deceive, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, forged a burial permit in the name of the soldier’s son to show that he had died when in fact not.

In count four, it is alleged that the four on the same dates in Lusaka with intent to defraud or deceive jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, forged a death card in the name of the soldier’s son by purporting to show that he had died when in fact not.

In count five, the allegations are that the accused, on the same dates in Lusaka with intent to defraud or deceive, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, forged a burial permit in the name of the soldier’s daughter by purporting to show that she had died when in fact not.

In count six relates to Maluza where he is charged with uttering false documents. It is alleged that Maluza, on the same dates in Lusaka, with intent to deceive, uttered false documents namely two death cards bearing his children’s names and a letter of confirmation of their death to Liberty Insurance.

The last count also relates to Maluza and is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses. The allegation is that Maluza, on the same dates in Lusaka with intent to defraud, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, obtained K20,000 from Liberty Insurance by purporting to show that his children had died when in fact not.

Appearing for plea before Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu, the four pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Magistrate Hamaundu entered pleas of not guilty and set February 18, 2020 for commencement of trial.