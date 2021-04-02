SOLDIER PROMOTED FOR APPREHENDING DEFILER OF 2 GIRLS

A Zambia Army soldier’s dedication to protect the rights of the girl-child has earned him a promotion.

For his vigilance in apprehending a defiler of two girls, staff sergeant Francis Mulenga has been elevated to the rank of warrant officer class two.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe is proud of Mulenga’s gallantry act of apprehending the suspect he pursued after he was given a description of the defiler’s looks.

“General Sikazwe applauded Sergeant Mulenga’s alertness and swift reaction by single-handedly pursuing the defiler after the victims described his appearance.

Picture: Army Commander Lieutenant-General William Sikazwe (left) dressing Staff Sergeant Francis Mulenga a new rank of Warrant Officer Class II at his office in Lusaka yesterday.

Looking on is Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff Major-General Sitali Alibuzwi.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail