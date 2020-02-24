Night club owners in Lusaka have expressed concern over the conduct of soldiers who are making patrols in a spate of cases of gassing.

They have told Diamond News that they are being forced to close clubs before the stipulated hours even when the country is not in a state of emergency.

On Saturday evening, the Zambia police and the Army stormed Sandton City Night Club at North Mead, and allegedly beat up patrons before ordering management to close the club.

According to the managers of the night club Kennedy Chipimo and James Phiri, the club has lost out over K15, 000 owing to unpaid bills.

And Private Sector Development Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia has predicted economic slowdown should government fail to manage the situation.