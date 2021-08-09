SOLDIERS AND POLICE KNOW YOUR PROBLEMS, THEY WANT YOU TO VOTE IN PEACE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

The Tourist capital, Livingstone in Southern Zambia is only waiting for Thursday to vote for Change.

We all have an opportunity this Thursday to move our country forward.

Imagine being part of the right side of history and tell generations to come that once upon a time, we stood together to remove a corrupt dictator.

Come this Thursday, vote for UPND and begin to see the value of your votes. Do not fear our men and women in uniform (Soldiers and Police officers) because these are your brothers and sisters and they are aware of what our country is going through and their job is to simply ensure that you vote for change, in peace. So go and vote in millions.

It’s time for Change!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure