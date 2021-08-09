SOLDIERS AND POLICE KNOW YOUR PROBLEMS, THEY WANT YOU TO VOTE IN PEACE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

The Tourist capital, Livingstone in Southern Zambia is only waiting for Thursday to vote for Change.

We all have an opportunity this Thursday to move our country forward.

Imagine being part of the right side of history and tell generations to come that once upon a time, we stood together to remove a corrupt dictator.

Come this Thursday, vote for UPND and begin to see the value of your votes. Do not fear our men and women in uniform (Soldiers and Police officers) because these are your brothers and sisters and they are aware of what our country is going through and their job is to simply ensure that you vote for change, in peace. So go and vote in millions.

It’s time for Change!

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#FakaPressure229240682_1181211672356948_1526851354368749605_n

229754090_1181212055690243_4107249504927313947_n

229820018_1181211742356941_7585954338798022486_n

229922669_1181211792356936_5862102860376597307_n

230556290_1181211539023628_4311580783263195220_n

230885137_1181211302356985_2801444919459697369_n

231106100_1181211865690262_2199152991257132461_n

231778951_1181212159023566_5761037750849899456_n

231911201_1181212095690239_7984691780712267146_n

232191826_1181211245690324_1568232015162479941_n

232471680_1181211432356972_5410868317144167808_n

233282478_1181211962356919_2823967539949392125_n

234894323_1181211482356967_8694169093170628599_n

235493930_1181211605690288_948133661905357058_n

235891896_1181211365690312_5981573396181998013_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here