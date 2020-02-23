Soldiers on patrol in Ndola on the Copperbelt have arrested two men they found with what police say are “suspicious” chemical substances, reports Kelly Muwana.

According to Police spokesperson person Esther Mwaata Katongo, the two men were caught in Chipulukusu area on Minsundu Road around 21:00 hours on Friday.

“The suspects claimed the chemical was left by a passenger sometime back. There were no other people on the same bus other than the two suspects,” Katongo explained.

“They have been detained in police custody while invesigations have continued,” revealed Katongo.