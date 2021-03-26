SOLDIERS MAY START GUARDING SOUTHERN PROVINCE LAKES AND RIVERS – ZAMBIA ARMY

The Zambia Army has disclosed intentions to deploy troops across Southern Province in an effort to provide maximum protection of water bodies for both lakes and rivers.

Byta FMs Tryford Bukowa reports that the development came to light when Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Sitali Alibuzwi paid a courtesy call on Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha, Friday morning.

The Army Commander notes that there are a lot of activities taking place in water bodies and the deployment will help the force keep account of whatever is happening.

Alibuzwi says the targeted areas of deployment are Siavonga and Sinazongwe districts.

And Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha has urged the Zambia Army to continue giving necessary support in her region. -Byta FM Zambia

*Picture for illustration