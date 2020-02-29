Soldiers working together with Zambia police have picked up 4 gassing suspects from Malcolm Watson hospital in Mufulira

The four suspects 3 from public health and one from Theatre were apprehended this afternoon after being reported by one of the suspects who had gassed the house of a soldier.

The suspect lead a team of soldiers and Zambia police to the people who were supplying the gassers with the stuffs they were using to gas people’s homes.

The other suspects were later apprehended at Malcolm Watson hospital, who later took Soldiers and Zambia police to one of the chemist at Malela market where the mixing and other evil acts were being done.

The owner of a named chemist has since been arrested as well.. We shall inform the public more on this as the events unfold.