SOLWEZI GENERAL HOSPITAL REFUSES DONATION FROM SOLWEZI CENTRAL MP

Solwezi Central MP Honorable Mulusa had his donation to Solwezi General hospital turned down following instructions from the District commissioners office. The goods valued at K25000 where left outside the hospital as officials refused to receive the items for fear of losing their jobs.

The refused donations include;

*17 Mattresses*

*95 Blankets*

*14 Pillow Cases*

*14 Pillows*

*14 Bedsheets*

More Details later…