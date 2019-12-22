A 30 years old man in Solwez who was set ablaze by his ex-girlfriend for unknown reasons has unfortunately died.

The incident occurred on Sunday 15/12/19 around 06:30hrs at Floriana housing unit in Solwezi.

Victim identified as Jeremiah Mbawa aged 30, Gym Instructor at Floriana Lodge reported that the woman, Mirriam Chileshe of Ndola poured on him suspected petrol and afterwards lit a stick of matches and threw it on him.

He sustained extensive burns from the head to the legs and was admitted in Zambezi ward at Solwezi General Hospital yesterday and was later moved to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) this morning.

Mr. Namachila says the the Victim, Jeremiah Mbawa who spoke with difficulty narrated that before the ordeal, the suspect Mirriam Chileshe visited him at his house on Friday 13th December 2019 on which day he ordered her to leave and left to spend a night at his friend’s adding that to his surprise she was still home when he returned.

Mr. Mbawa explained that he then decided leave again but this time to spend the night out at the office saying he went home to take a shower on Sunday 15th December 2019 around 06:00 hrs so he could go to church when the incident happened.

Police disclosed disclosed that a manhunt was immediately launched and the suspect, who was on the run, was later in the day arrested as she was trying to board a bus to run to the Copperbelt and was charged for attempted murder.

The charges might change.