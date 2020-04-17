A 25-years-old Woman of solwezi has died together with her baby after taking doom.

According to Solwezi radio, Namz, who is a popular solwezi based artist died together with her four year old baby yesterday in her house.

Namz’s niece only identified as Racheal of Weighbridge area confirmed to Solwezi radio news that the deceased died yesterday after taking doom.

The niece further disclosed that they don’t know why she took doom and also shared it with her daughter.

She also says the funeral of both Namz and her baby is in Mushitala area of Solwezi district.

Meanwhile, police are yet to issue any statement on the matter as they are still carrying out investigations to find the cause of the death of the two.

Credit: Solwezi Radio