SOLWEZI West Member of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso has not listened to advice not to awkwardly mingle with the Patriotic Front so everyone has let him be, UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has said.

Mr Kakoma said Mr Kansonso was a rejected MP who was hanging himself with a rope from electorates because of his continued questionable manoeuvres with PF.

He said Mr Kasonso was lying when he claimed that no MP could take development to a constituency without Government support.

But when contacted, Mr Kansonso said Mr Kakoma did not even know how to run a constituency hence he would not want to comment further.

“I don’t want to comment further, I already talked in my constituency. Mr Kakoma does not even know how to run a constituency,” he said.

Mr Kakoma said Mr Kasonso had on several times been advised against associating with PF in an awkward manner but that he does not listen.

“What do you do with a person who doesn’t listen? Just watch him,” he said.

Mr Kakoma said Mr Kansonso had been duped into believing that PF was delivering development.