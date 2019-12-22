INFORMATION has emerged that the woman of Solwezi was bashed and died after being hit by a vehicle in the presidential convoy as she fought to grab a PF Chitenge tossed by President Edgar Lungu as he drove past.

The victim is said to be an employee of Kachema Meat Suppliers in Solwezi district of Northwestern Province.

Witnesses said Muyunda Mboma was rushed to scramble for Chitenge materials that President Lungu was tossing for bystanders who lined up the streets to have a glimpse of him.

The President later said the loss of life was a great distress and sadness.

"On behalf of my Government and on my own behalf, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed rest in Peace," said President Lungu on his Facebook posting.