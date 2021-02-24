SOME CATHOLICS PRIESTS BELIEVE THIEVES MIGHT HAVE HELD A MASS BEFORE CONSUMING THE HOLLY COMMUNION

Some Catholics priests believe hungry thieves who broke into St John Catholic Church in Kitwe’s Kamfinsa on the Copperbelt and stole Holy Eucharist, might have held their on mass at night before sweeping the Holy Food into their stomaches.

The theft is reported to have happened in the early hours of Monday when the thieves according to Radio Icengelo forcibly accessed the tabernacle containing the Holy Eucharist and swept it clean.

Kamfinsa Deanery Dean Fr Ferdinand Banda confirmed that the thieves also stole two speakers and an electricity generator which they later abandoned in a nearby maize field.

“Yes it is true; they stole the tabernacle in the early hours of Monday. They entered the Church at St. John’s Kamfinsa. We reported everything to the Police in Kamfinsa,” Fr Banda said.