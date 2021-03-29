SOME DUNDUMWEZI HEADMEN APOLOGIZE TO PRESIDENT LUNGU FOR 2016 ELECTION SHOWDOWN

…as PF targets 15-thousand votes in Dundumwezi this year.

Patriotic Front, (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe has challenged Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo to be part of what he is terming as “President Edgar Lungu’s election victory this August.

The PF senior official challenged over 360 headmen of Chikanta’s chiefdom at the weekend that Lungu will still be their President whether they love or dislike him.

Mbewe charges that Dundumwezi should not waste votes and cry when others celebrate Lungu’s victory come 12 August 2021.

Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo district of Southern Province came into the limelight after massively voting for the United Party for National Develop, (UPND) in 2016.

President Lungu polled slightly more than 250 votes for the Patriotic Front, (PF) against over 30-thousand for the UPND in 2016, but Mbewe is eyeing at least 15-thousand for PF this year.

He was speaking when he handed over 500 Bicycles to 369 headmen of Chief Chikanta’s territory in Dundumwezi Constituency.

“Some of these votes you give are just wasted. Let me tell you finally that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is blessed by God and 2021 he will win again. I am asking you to say can you be a part and parcel of the victory come 12th August…,” Mbewe stated.

He added; “it is not good for you to cry when results are announced on 12th August when you already knew the outcome, I want you also to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, some headmen that talked to Byta FM have said they never knew President Edgar Lungu and his work in 2016 hence the low votes.

Shikube village Headman, Benson Chizaala (wearing jamper) says Lungu has shown leadership in his tenure, electrifying Dundumwezi in addition to bringing communication towers in the area.

“Firstly, President Edgar Lungu should forgive us. Ignorance is also a problem. We did not know that the man we were persecuting is a good leader that would lead us to Kebab,” added Simalukwe Village headman, Benson Muyuni (in Chitenge) shortly after collecting his bicycle.