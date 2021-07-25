By Breezefm

Some East residents castigate Canicius Banda for not being truthful

Some people have castigated former UPND, United Party for National Development Vice President for Politics Canicius Banda for allegedly not being truthful on the issues affecting the people in Eastern province.

Speaking during a Live Radio Program on Breeze FM, Dr Banda stated that the PF under President Edgar Lungu has performed extremely well in reducing poverty among the local people.

Dr Banda said that the problem where people were complaining of unavailability of drugs in health facilities is long gone as all health centers are now equipped with essential drugs.

But two callers identified as Awisi Mpangananji of Referendum Compound and Shadreck Zulu of Mambwe district asked Mr Banda if he had visited some health centers in the province to see how people are suffering due to lack of drugs.

And another caller identified as Mr Zalila from Katete said Dr Banda should stop telling lies that solar milling plants have helped the people of Eastern province in reducing distances farmers used to cover in search of harmer mills.

He said almost all the solar hammer mills given to the cooperatives by ZCF, Zambia Cooperative Federation in the province are not working.