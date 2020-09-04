Heartson Mabeta wrote…

Some facts about HH

1 HH only came to lusaka the time he was reporting at UNZA

2 From the meal allowances he was being paid at UNZA, HH managed to buy a plot in kalingalinga of which his friends used to mock him

3 HH was on a company scholarship when he was in second year

4 HH managed to buy 4 cows from the savings from his scholarship while he was still at UNZA and today he has thousands of cattle

5 HH finished his exams on Friday and reported for work on Monday as a management trainee at a British based company

6 when his company sent him for his staff development programme in the UK, he found a person who was willing to finish building his kalingalinga house on condition that the tenant would stay in HH house without paying rent for the first year . When HH came back to Zambia, he found money in his account for the second and third year he was out of Zambia.

7 HH was the first Zambian managing partner before he was 35 of the company which gave him scholarship while he was a student .

8 HH has built his wealth from his culture of hard work and right choices.