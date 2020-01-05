By Kelvin Sichizya in Kasama

December 11, 2019- *Government Chief Whip in Parliament Brian Mundubile has advised Zambians to be wary of the support some foreign entities were providing to fight for retirees in Zambia.*

Mr. Mundubile said Zambians needed to ask the motive behind some foreign organisations who wanted to pour in millions of dollars fighting for retirees in Zambia because it was very clear that such organisations had taken a different course to fight the Constitution Amendment Bill 10.

Hon. Mundubile said in Kasama yesterday that Zambians who were the owners of the Constitution needed to ask what was so acrimonious about Bill 10 that should attract so much interest from foreign organisations.

He said now that the Parliamentary Committee which was assembled by the Speaker of the National Assembly had removed all the seven (7) contentious clauses,what the people of Zambia should have been expecting from those groups opposing the Bill was a reaction to the report and not to change goal posts from process to content.

“These people were fighting the process but now that the contentious clauses had been removed, what we expect is to hear their new tone”

The Chief Whip explained that as a procedure, the initially proposed 79 clauses could only have been challenged with counter proposals and not by demands of withdrawal. That is not the procedure. You can’t shun participation in a debate and hope to make demands.

He said it is clear that those small groups opposed to Bill 10 and their foreign entities supporting them have no position now because all they wanted to fight were Christian values.

“Do not isolate Bill 10 from Gay Rights,” he advised saying Zambians have been made to believe that Bill 10 was a Monster that was being brought before them.

Mr. Mundubile said there have been a lot of misrepresentations regarding Bill 10, all meant to attract negative comments.

However the Chief Whip assured Zambians that the Bill is coming on the floor of the house despite that foreign organisations that were fighting the Bill in the background have now come out in the open because they have realised they have lost the game in their calls for the introduction of Gay Rights in Zambia.

Chief Editor’s Comments: Our full analysis is coming. Meanwhile, share your thoughts of the above statement in the comments below.”