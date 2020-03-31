HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says two of the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases are individuals who hail from Chaisa and Jack Compounds.

And Dr Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded one more case of COVID-19 bringing the total to 36.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says some government officials at PS level and higher are in quarantine because they may have been exposed to the virus.

Updating Vice-President Inonge Wina during a ministerial teleconference meeting today, Dr Chilufya said as a matter of urgency, government was dotting Chaisa, Emmasdale, Eureka area in Lilayi and Ibex Hill as risk areas where they desperately needed to interrupt the person to person transmission cycle.

Dr Chilufya said a driver who picked up the people who had travelled to Pakistan and a maid to one of them were among those who had tested positive for the virus, which was alarming because they came from densely populated areas; Chaisa and Jack Compound.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said some high ranking government officials were in quarantine but before he could give more information, he was informed that the media was present in the meeting.

Vice-President Wina then guided him to save the details for tomorrow’s meeting.