I have read and watched events of the past Week regarding the activities of our Lusaka Mayor Mr Miles Sampa and many other Public officials in our Country in as far as enforcing compliance to Covid 19 regulations.

Whilst I completely condemn some of the excesses of our employers such as forced detention, etc, I don’t entirely agree with the style being applied in trying to enforce the same.

For starters, Mayors in Zambia dont have Executive powers, meaning they can not unilaterally make a decision on any matter except through the Council which is a collection of all elected Councilors.

As a former Mayor myself, I know that the power and authority of the Mayor is in the collective of the elected Council through full Council meetings and other Committees of the Council.

In between the Council meetings, the Town Clerk and his Management are empowered by law to undertake the functions of Council. In other words a Mayor can bring an urgent matter to the attention of the TC for action or call for a special Council meeting to resolve the matter.

What I have seen however is a growing trend where, Mayors and Council Chairperson have usurped the powers of Councils to make impulsive decisions, most of which are not backed by any law.

Actually I dont agree with the approach taken by our mayors because it is driven more by personal glory than getting a problem fixed. In a normal setting if some bleach of regulations is observed, channels exist by which engagements can be done formally.

Secondly, spot checks should ordinarily comprise teams…from all relevant Ministries/institutions which ultimately report to the Council.

You see just like the learned judges, a Mayor’s power is only exercised in the Chair of the Council. To put it simply, he/she exercises collective authority of his/her Councillors

For instance, whilst it may be true that some of the business may be in bleach of their licenses or that a developer..