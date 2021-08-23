Some members of the legal profession, clergy, artists and opinion makers must hang their heads in shame for abetting Lungu’s criminality.

By Musa Mwenye, SC

There are members of the legal profession, church leaders, musicians and other opinion makers that should hang their heads in shame for aiding and abetting the criminality, lawlessness and thuggery that characterized President Edgar Lungu’s time in office. We must all learn from the events of the past few years.

In fact, it makes me sad that the depth of the illicit activities that happened during President Lungu’s period in office will lead to the complete destruction of some otherwise competent professional’s careers because of their participation in the criminality of the past seven years. It is clear to me that once all the details of the criminal activities of the past few years come out, we will come to the inescapable conclusion that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu did not run a Government but he presided over a criminal cabal.

This out going Government deliberately and criminally mismanaged the affairs of this country to an extent that they depleted our national coffers. And they did it with such shocking impunity and arrogance. What was mismanaged were our affairs as citizens and what was stolen was our money. While His Excellency the President elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema can forgive the wrongs done to him by this regime, I am confident that he understands that he is not in a position to forgive this criminality on our behalf.