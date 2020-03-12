By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

SOME MILLERS ARE SABOTAGING GOVT

Today we toured some parts of the Light Industrial Area in Lusaka to get to the bottom of the inadequate supply of mealie meal in most retail centers especially in the capital city.

Our preliminary investigations found that there is an evil attempt to sabotage the government by some millers with the hope that the public will rise against the government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Special thank you to African Milling who have pledge to distribute to all Lusaka compounds and Shoprite stores. The company has more than more than 30,000 tones of Maize to last up to the next harvest season. We also visited some Retailers in the compound and discovered that people have taken advantage of the situation and are now stealing from Zambians.

Understandably, the Ministry of Agriculture has put up some measures to counter this threat to good security but details of our interventions will be unveiled after we present a report to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa.