REALITY HAS NOW DAWNED ON THOSE THAT VOTED FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – NAKACHINDA

…Says some people were very excited on social media after UPND won but now they are crying.

Lusangazi, Thursday, September, 16, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda says reality is slowly dawning on people that voted for the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking when he met party officials in Lusangazi district, Eastern Province ahead of the 21st October, 2021 Council Chairperson elections, Mr. Nakachinda said people are slowly realizing that the UPND and President Hichilema do not mean well for the country.

He said President Hichilema has no heart of looking after people going by the chasing of people in markets, removal of mobile money booths and stopping of small scale miners from accessing the Black mountain on the Copperbelt.

“This is the Government you wanted. Problems have started and reality has dawned on those that voted for the UPND and President Hichilema. Some people were very excited on social media after UPND won but now they are crying,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

And Mr. Nakachinda said Eastern province is blessed to have produced a President who had the interests of all Zambians at heart.

President Lungu has not brought shame to you because he showed that he had a heart of keeping people,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

And Mr. Nakachinda urged the people of Petauke not to make a mistake during the upcoming by – elections.

He said the people of Lusangazi should ensure that they give a resounding victory to the PF.

“The UPND will try to use violence, intimidation and money in order to get the seat. They want to show that President Lungu was not only rejected in Southern province but also in his homeland. We should not allow the UPND to penetrate in Petauke, remain strong,” He said.

Mr. Nakachinda is on a tour of duty to mobilize the party in Lusangazi and Kaumbwe, Eastern Province ahead of next month’s by elections.

The election in Lusangazi district has been necessitated following the death of the Patriot Front candidate, Mr William Banda on 17th July, 2021.

#SmartEagles2021.