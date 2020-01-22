By Chileshe Mwango and Mastone Moonze

Leader of the opposition in parliament, Jack Mwiimbu has revealed that some progressive Patriotic Front Members of Parliament, the UPND and National Democratic Congress members will not support the proposed amendment Bill Number 10 if forced in parliament for second reading.

Mr. Mwiimbu has also appealed to the general public not to allow the constitution amendment bill number 10 to pass second reading.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mwiimbu says once Bill 10 passes the second reading, Zambians should forget about having a good constitution as all the recommendations in the bill will pass in accordance with pf aspirations.

He explains that after the passing second reading, further amendments to the bill will not require their input and will easily pass into law as it then requires a simple majority to pass in parliament.

And a traditional leader in Southern Province has advised government to withdraw constitutional amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 from parliament and allow a transparent consultative process.

Chief Chikanta of the Tonga speaking people of Kalomo district says there is need for adequate consultation before the bill is enacted into law.

He said withdrawing the bill will be safe for the country as it will allow more submissions from different stakeholders.

The traditional leader said Bill 10 must be analyzed critically because it borders on constitutional amendment.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda yesterday said he will not withdraw the constitution amendment Bill 10 of 2019 in the next session of parliament and called for meaningful engagement among Zambians on bill 10 in order to make progress in the constitution reform process.

And Chief Chikanta has charged that Zambia needs help from the international community because the extent of hunger in the country is beyond government capacity.

The traditional leader says relief food distributed to the people is not enough because it only covers few affected families.

