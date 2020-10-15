Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people says Zambians should not be excited with political agitators who want to enter State House with or without votes.

Speaking before a closed door meeting with former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, the traditional leader called for peace and unity in the country, saying no one should be allowed to agitate tension in the country.

“Let us not be excited by political agitators who want to enter State House with or without votes. Political differences should always exist but within the perimeters of peace,” he said.

The traditional leader added that political parties should explain what they will do if they win an election and not preaching hatred.

And the traditional leader has called for peace and unity in the country, urging Zambians to continue praying for peace.

The Chitimukulu urged the Catholics to use the rosary to pray for peace in the country.

Chitimukulu further condemned tribalism, saying the trend is becoming tense but advised that it should be ended immediately, especially that the country has some inter-tribal