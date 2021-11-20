While many of the Permanent Secretaries appointed yesterday are outstanding, there others that are concerning

Permanent Secretaries are controlling officers. The individuals ultimately responsible for accountable management of public resources and effective implementation of government plans.

The PS office should, therefore, be filled with the greatest attention to qualifications and experience. Simply, if we are to have an effective civil service, PSes should have extensive civil service experience. They should, as much as possible, be promoted from within the civil service or with people with significant understanding of government machinery. A PS should command the professional respect of those s/he supervises.

What President Hichilema has done is a continuation of what we have seen in previous administrations, where the PS position includes clearly political appointees who will need to learn the ropes of their work on the job, if they bother to.

I am disappointed that he has evidently not ringfenced the PS position from political rewardees who should, in my view, been restricted to Ministerial and advisor position. Even DC.

PS – No Sir! Not a good idea.