While many of the Permanent Secretaries appointed yesterday are outstanding, there others that are concerning
Permanent Secretaries are controlling officers. The individuals ultimately responsible for accountable management of public resources and effective implementation of government plans.
The PS office should, therefore, be filled with the greatest attention to qualifications and experience. Simply, if we are to have an effective civil service, PSes should have extensive civil service experience. They should, as much as possible, be promoted from within the civil service or with people with significant understanding of government machinery. A PS should command the professional respect of those s/he supervises.
What President Hichilema has done is a continuation of what we have seen in previous administrations, where the PS position includes clearly political appointees who will need to learn the ropes of their work on the job, if they bother to.
I am disappointed that he has evidently not ringfenced the PS position from political rewardees who should, in my view, been restricted to Ministerial and advisor position. Even DC.
PS – No Sir! Not a good idea.
Spot on Laura. Welcome back from slumber
I should have been appointed as Permanent Secretary.
I have a PhD in economics but I was completely ignored
Badala makani awa yashupa
Madam you honestly waste your time giving us 101 on what a PS is or should be or what they should do, or how they should be. What makes you think we do not know? Are serious? You say some PS’ are wanting. Who? Mention there is nothing to fear here!!!!!!!!
Madam, you have not mentioned who he rather would have appointed….who do you have in mind to replace the ‘some not deserving’ in your view?
The issue is the civil service was literally destroyed under PF and to a certain extent MMD. Promotions were made based on connection and who can assist to loot confers. In this situation it would be unwise to rely on the system to get best people. The president had to look around for moral and competent characters who will start to rebuild the civil service or else even more destruction would be done by relying on the system. The president has done it the right way if you look carefully. The civil service is too corrupt and needs men and women of integrity to start rebuilding it. There after you can talk about the system producing the best at the top.
@miti. This extensive civil service experience, where does it come out from? Where does it start from? Did you your self wake up one morning and you had 25years experience in what you are doing? Use your brains don’t just be jealous for nothing. Give them a chance please please please
Nineo – it’s either you are shallow you do not understand how the civil service operates or you as ignorant as your saviour. The point here from LAura is that PS position is a specialised role and there it requires someone with wide experience in the civil service operations. PS ideally is a professional civil and not the political cadres we have experienced in the past now with the so called New Dawn Government. Zambians are in for a rude shock if they think Bally will fix it. It’s all there written on the wall , this government is no different from all others. Thanks madam Miti for this well articulated article.
Miti is right, you need RELEVANT TECHNICAL experience for these positions. They should be filled by technocrats, seasoned experts in the area and should be used for paying back for political favors.
What you are articulating is the ideal situation where such appointments should come from a professional service, which we have not had in Zambia for quite some time.
A number of people in senior positions are not there on account of merit. Most of them openly campaigned for and supported the PF. There is no national representation as some of our citizens were excluded. There just doesn’t exist a civil service with national representation, a culture of meritocracy and political neutrality.
Which civil servant would stand up to corrupt PF politicians without risking being dismissed or transferred? When we talk about corrupt PF politicians, who do we think facilitated for them? This is the reality of where we’re coming from and the caliber of the majority of material we have.
Yes, we can do better, but first let’s work on creating a truly professional civil service.