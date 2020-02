POLICE INTELLIGENCE HAS REVEALED THAT SOME SCHOOL PUPILS ARE BEING PAID A SUM OF K2,500 TO GAS THEIR FELLOW PUPILS IN VARIOUS SCHOOLS.

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT IN-CHARGE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES CHRISPIN KAPELA HAS SINCE IMPLORED SCHOOL HEADS AND TEACHERS TO ENHANCE SECURITY IN SCHOOLS.

MR. KAPELA HAS URGED TEACHERS TO ENHANCE THEIR ENGAGEMENTS WITH THE PUPILS AND ADVISE THEM AGAINST BEING LURED INTO ACCEPTING MONENY IN RETURN FOR GASSING THEIR FELLOW PUPILS.

HE WAS SPEAKING IN CHONGWE DURING THE SENSITIZATION OF SCHOOL HEADS ON WHAT PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO TAKE WHEN PUPILS ARE GASSED.

MEANWHILE LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER BOWMAN LUSAMBO HAS DIRECTED ALL SCHOOLS IN LUSAKA TO TIGHTEN SECURITY BY ENSURING THAT THEY HAVE SECURITY GUARDS TO PROVIDE SECURITY.

THE MINISTER, WHO MET WITH SCHOOL HEADS AND REPRESENTATIVES FROM SCHOOLS IN THE FOUR DISTRICTS OF LUSAKA PROVINCE HAS DIRECTED THAT SCHOOL AUTHORITIES SHOULD ENSURE THAT ALL THOSE WHO ENTER THEIR PREMISES ARE QUIZZED AND SEARCHED THOROUGHLY BEFORE ALLOWING THEM ACCESS TO THE SCHOOLS.

SPEAKING EARLIER, LUSAKA PROVINCIAL EDUCATION OFFICE CHRISTOPHER SINKAMBA SAYS SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIONS IN THE PROVINCE WILL DO EVERYTHING IN THEIR POWER AND MEANS TO PROTECT THE PUPILS IN SCHOOLS.